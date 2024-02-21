Purehealth Awarded As“Healthcare Company Of The Year” At Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) PureHealth, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has been awarded the sought-after title of“Healthcare Company of the Year” at the prestigious Arabian Business Achievement Awards 2024.

Organised by ITP Media Group, the Achievement Awards, established over two decades ago to recognise the best in business achievements, is now Arabian Business' flagship event. Taking place annually, the awards ceremony recognises individuals and organisations across a variety of sectors including healthcare, retail, technology, and hospitality.

With over 3,000+ awards entries, and 212 entries in the healthcare category in particular, this recognition is a proud distinction for PureHealth and highlights the Group's continuous commitment to excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.

PureHealth is the fastest growing and most extensive healthcare company in the region. With a mission of advancing the Science of Longevity so that people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives, PureHealth is charting a new path for the healthcare sector through technology, innovation and its people-centric approach, placing an emphasis on quality, fostering growth, and nurturing development across the sector.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer at PureHealth said,“We are immensely honoured to be recognised with this award. The healthcare sector in the region is dynamic and robust, and we are incredibly proud to be a key pillar in the healthcare growth journey in the UAE. PureHealth is committed to raising the standards in healthcare excellence, facilitating the development of cutting-edge healthcare solutions, and advancing the science of Longevity – introducing the healthcare of the future from Abu Dhabi to the world. We have had an exciting year and we have even more plans for the next 12 months.”

The awards were judged by a distinguished panel of judges consisting of business, professional, and academic experts in the Middle East, before being audited by an external panel to ensure fairness and transparency of the judging process.

Winners were selected based on exceptional performance over the past 12 months and were revealed at a prestigious event held at Atlantis The Royal, which brought together key figures from across various sectors in the region to celebrate the exceptional performance demonstrated by individuals and organisations over the past year.

About PureHealth:

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 25+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health's network of healthcare facilities comprises:



SEHA (Abu Dhabi Health Services Company) – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer

The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation.

PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region,

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center – Specialist healthcare centre focused on cell therapy and regenerative medicine.

One Health – Sales, service support, and engineering network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers.

The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment.

Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US. Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK.