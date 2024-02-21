New Murabba Development Company Honoured At Restatex 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), concluded a successful participation at the 2024 Restatex exhibition, one of Saudi Arabia's largest real estate conference.

The company's participation marked by its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Dyke, receiving the prestigious“Partner Shield” award from Saudi Arabia's Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, H.E. Majed Bin Abdullah Al-Hogail. This underscores the critical role of real estate development in Vision 2030's ambitions. This esteemed recognition acknowledges New Murabba Development Company's significant contributions to the success of Restatex and its ongoing efforts to advance the Kingdom's real estate sector.

As one of largest real estate exhibition in the Kingdom, Restatex served as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge developments, innovations, and technologies that are reshaping the sector. New Murabba Development Company's presence reflected its importance in contributing to real estate transformation, and its alignment with the Kingdom's goals of attracting investment and diversifying the economy.

New Murabba Development Company engaged attendees with its ambitious vision of serving as a model for future urban development, and driving Riyadh's evolution in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Visitors at Restatex, also had the chance to learn more about the Mukaab, an iconic landmark within New Murabba downtown that will feature the latest innovative technology, and will be one of the largest build structures in the world (400 meters in height, width, and length).

New Murabba Development Company featuring in Restatex, alongside the CEO's award, marks a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionize urban development. Through its collaborative, innovative, and a human-centric approach, New Murabba Development Company will establish a new paradigm for sustainable and inclusive urban development worldwide.

