ACCIONA TEAM COLLECTS OVER 200 KG OF WASTE AT AL WAKRAH PUBLIC BEACH IN DOHA

(MENAFN- ACCIONA) DOHA, FEBRUARY 21, 2024. In alignment with ACCIONA’s corporate social responsibility, the ACCIONA team has carried out a new initiative to clean up the Al Wakrah public beach in Doha (Qatar) a few days ago, as part of its volunteer program that started just a year ago.

This volunteer effort resulted in the collection of 40 industrial rubbish bags of 5kg each, amounting to over 200 kg of waste within a two-hour timeframe. Around 100 volunteers, comprising members from the Operation & Maintenance team of Umm Al Houl SWRO (UHP), Ras Abu Fontas A3 plants, ACCIONA’s head office in Doha, and select members from the Qatar Electricity Water Company, actively contributed to the success of this initiative.

Integral to ACCIONA's social management framework -where the company participates with both plant-, this program is carried out in coordination with the Municipality of Al Wakrah.

Guillermo Hijós, O&M Desalination Middle East and Oceania Director for ACCIONA's water business, stressed the urgency of addressing the impacts of mismanaged plastic waste on climate, livelihoods, and ecosystems. He underscored that beach cleanup activities serve as a visible manifestation of ACCIONA’s commitment to corporate social responsibility within the community



DESALINATION EXCELLENCE

ACCIONA has significantly impacted the field of desalination, highlighting the design and construction of UHP SWRO and RAF 3 SWRO -both currently under operation and maintenance for 10 years. Both plants represented a real milestone in the world of desalination, as it was the first time that reverse osmosis technology was used on a large scale in Qatar. In total, UHP SWRO contributes with 2,500 MW of electric power and reaches 614,000 m³ per day, while RAF 3 reaches 165,000 m³ daily.

ACCIONA’s commitment extends beyond operational excellence to embody a sustainable business model, striving for economic growth, social progress, and environmental equilibrium. With a focused dedication to enhancing the well-being of current and future generations, ACCIONA continually designs solutions that address global challenges, including the decarbonization of the energy system, the climate emergency, water and sanitation shortages, resilient infrastructures, and the development of more sustainable cities.

