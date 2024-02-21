Einvoicing: Factur-X, Zugferd & Xrechnung In Perfect PDF 12

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creator for electronic invoices (XML) using the EU standards Factur-X, XRechnung and ZUGFeRD

soft Xpansion offers rich functions for European Union compliant eInvoicing (standards Factur-X, ZUGFeRD and XRechnung) in its Perfect PDF 12 program family

BOCHUM, GERMANY, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In Germany, the obligation to use real electronic invoices, planned to start on January 1, 2025, is coming. "Real" in this context means: from that date, unstructured files like PDF or image files, or even paper invoices, must no longer be used. In anticipation of this, soft Xpansion already offers several functions for eInvoicing in its Perfect PDF 12 software family in accordance with the European Union's requirements (creation, editing, display and conversion of the supported Factur-X, ZUGFeRD and XRechnung standards). Prices will start from 7 Euros: Users can choose between an Upgrade (also for the free Perfect PDF 12 Reader) and the stand-alone Perfect E-Rechnung Edition . With both products, it is also possible to create XML files, i.e. the real, structured invoice files. Familiarity with the XML data format and with the technical details of Factur-X, ZUGFeRD and XRechnung is not required.Electronic Invoicing: AdvantagesWith eInvoices, invoice data is sent electronically in a structured form, can be received automatically and processed automatically as well - unlike with a paper invoice, image or simple PDF file. eInvoices therefore provide end-to-end digital processing - from invoice creation to payment. This saves time and costs.Functional Overview & TutorialThe feature overview is listed on the product web page of the Perfect E-Rechnung Edition. Additionally, a detailed tutorial helps customers on how to use the most important eInvoicing functions of Perfect PDF 12.Current Legal Situation in Germany & Resulting OpportunitiesThe mandatory use of electronic invoices is planned to start no earlier than on January 1, 2025. Furthermore, not all details have been finalized so far, the law that this obligation will be based on is currently discussed in the "Bundesrat/Bundestag Mediation Committee" (Vermittlungsausschuss), and there will be transitional deadlines. However: The eInvoice is coming, and any delays until the corresponding law comes into force only gives invoice issuers and recipients more time to prepare for the new situation in good time. Such delays can be used to monitor current developments, check existing software solutions, and to design invoicing processes correctly right from the start. Waiting, drinking tea or coffee and doing nothing for the time being would be the wrong strategy.Prices, Availability, License Scope.Program Upgrade: EUR 20 (one-time payment/lifetime license) or EUR 7 (annual subscription).Perfect E-Rechnung Edition: EUR 49.99 (one-time payment) or EUR 19.99 (annual subscription).Volume Discounts: for 2 licenses and more

