WATCH: Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Ignore Ex-Boyfriend Shahid Kapoor At Award Ceremony?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards took place on Tuesday night in Mumbai and it was a star-stunned event. While the winners from the ceremony were the talk of the town, there was one incident that caught everyone's attention which was ex-couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's meet-up. But sadly, it was noticed that Kareena ignored Shahid and decided to pass by.



The video

In the video, Shahid and the directors Raj and DK posed for the camera while holding awards. Kareena soon strolled in and the actress, dressed in a thick lehenga, was spotted passing by Shahid and the directors. She paused briefly to meet the filmmakers but did not greet or recognize Shahid. Fans noticed the embarrassing moment and pointed it out in the comments.



Kareena and Shahid's relationship

Kareena and Shahid met on the set of 'Fida' in 2004 and fell in love and began dating shortly afterward. They continued to date until 2007 but parted while filming 'Jab We Met'. Since then, the actors have moved on.

Shahid is currently married to Mira Rajput Kapoor and have two children together: a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Meanwhile, Kareena dated Saif Ali Khan for several years before getting married in 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, and then their second son, Jeh Ali Khan.