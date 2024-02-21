West Bengal Horror: Mother Brutally Murders 10-Year-Old Son In Hooghly After He Discovers Her Lesbian Affair

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a deeply disturbing incident, a mother and her lesbian partner are accused of murdering her ten-year-old son after he stumbled upon them in an intimate moment in West Bengal's Hooghly district. The mother took the drastic step of ending her own son's life after he discovered her romantic involvement with another woman. Allegedly, the woman, identified as Shanta Sharma, and her partner, Ishrat Parveen, fatally struck the child's head multiple times and inflicted wounds on his wrists.

According to reports from India Today, the tragic event unfolded on Tuesday, February 20, in Konnagar, Hooghly. Shanta Sharma, driven by fear that her son would reveal her relationship to others, resorted to the unimaginable act of ending his life with the assistance of her partner.

Reports suggest that the husband of the woman who committed the crime was aware of her relationship with another woman but opted to remain silent, avoiding confrontation regarding her affair. Shockingly, the mother and her accomplice perpetrated the heinous act of murdering the child in a barbaric manner and even mutilated his hands in an attempt to mislead law enforcement.

The investigation by the police unveiled that the mother, Shanta Sharma, also known as Guddi, and her associate Ishrat Parveen, were involved in a lesbian relationship. Ishrat Parveen, originally from the Water Works area in Kolkata, West Bengal, had been romantically involved with Shanta Sharma even before her marriage. However, their innocent son became aware of their relationship, leading to significant mental distress for him.

Authorities further disclosed that Ishrat and Shanta feared potential repercussions if the child disclosed their homosexual relationship to others. Concerned about societal backlash, they plotted to eliminate the child and cover up all traces of the crime. Employing various scientific methods, including forensic analysis and examination of CCTV footage and mobile location data, the police diligently pursued the truth behind the innocent child's murder.

Through meticulous investigation, law enforcement successfully cracked the case, leading to the arrest of the woman and her accomplice, who are currently in police custody awaiting legal proceedings.