Predictwind Launches World First Over The Horizon AIS Feature On Datahub

- Jon Bilger, CEOAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PredictWind , a leader in maritime safety and navigation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the groundbreaking 'Over the Horizon AIS ' feature on its DataHub platform, revolutionising safety and navigation for sailors worldwide.The Over the Horizon AIS feature extends the range of AIS from as low as 5nm to an impressive 300nm (subject to the capabilities of individual chart plotters), providing sailors with significantly more time to react and navigate safely in potentially hazardous situations. For instance, if sailing at 10 knots using regular AIS and a container ship is sailing directly towards a vessel at 25 knots, traditional AIS would offer only 8.5 minutes of warning time, whereas Over the Horizon AIS extends this crucial window to 8.5 hours, drastically improving collision avoidance and navigational safety.With seamless access to the entire global AIS network via users' existing internet connection, the DataHub delivers Over the Horizon AIS vessel positions within a 300nm radius of the user's location. It also knows the user's exact GPS location. The system updates the Over the Horizon AIS data approximately every minute, converting it into NMEA format and seamlessly sharing it with the vessel's existing instrumentation over NMEA cable or WiFi.Moreover, Over the Horizon AIS serves as a reliable backup in case of standard AIS receiver failure, ensuring sailors are never without critical AIS data essential for collision avoidance, security, navigational safety, and search and rescue operations."The introduction of Over the Horizon AIS on the PredictWind DataHub represents a significant milestone in maritime safety," said Jon Bilger, CEO at PredictWind. "We are dedicated to empowering sailors with innovative solutions that enhance their safety and confidence while navigating the seas."For sailors seeking to elevate their safety and navigation capabilities, the PredictWind DataHub with Over the Horizon AIS is available now for $299. Users will also need a professional PredictWind subscription.Visit the PredictWind website to purchase the DataHub and unlock 300nm AIS visibility on your chartplotter today.For more information about PredictWind and its revolutionary weather forecasting solutions, visit .About PredictWindPredictWind is a global leader in maritime weather technology, providing innovative solutions for sailors, mariners, and watersport enthusiasts. The company's commitment to accuracy and usability has positioned it as a trusted provider in the maritime weather forecasting industry.###If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - ...

