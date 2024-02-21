(MENAFN- GetNews)





“Venous thromboembolism Market”

As per DelveInsight, the Venous Thromboembolism market is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the expected launch of new therapies, extensive research and development (R&D) activities of pharmaceutical companies, increased patient pool, improvement in the diagnosis rate owing to guidelines recommendations, and government initiatives.





DelveInsight's“ Venous Thromboembolism Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Venous Thromboembolism Market size, share, and trends in the seven major market (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan).

The Venous Thromboembolism market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.







Venous Thromboembolism: An Overview





Venous Thromboembolism: An Overview

Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) is a disorder that includes Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE) . A deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis. A deep vein thrombosis may occur if the flow of blood slows down in the body's deep veins. A pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when a clot breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs.

Venous Thromboembolism Market Key Facts



As per the study by Ota et al., (2015), titled“Incidence, Characteristics and Management of Venous Thromboembolism in Japan During 2011,”, nearly

16,096

and

24,538

individuals in Japan were diagnosed with new PE and DVT, respectively, during 2011, which represented overall annual incidences of

12.6

and

19.2 per 100,000,

respectively. A multinational report of European Union countries estimated that the total number of symptomatic, nonfatal VTE events per annum was more than

465,000 cases of DVT

and more than

295,000 cases of PE .







Venous Thromboembolism Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted

Venous Thromboembolism market size

by analyzing the impact of current and emerging therapies in the market. It also provides a thorough assessment of the market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies.

The report details the Venous Thromboembolism market trend for each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy

by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, mechanism of action (MoA), competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.





Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed patient pool and future trends.





Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology Segmentation



Total Incident Cases



Total Diagnosed Cases



Type-specific Cases



Total Age-specific Cases



Occurrence-specific Cases



Total Prophylactic/Preventive Setting Cases



Total Potential (Mortality and Recurrent adjusted) Cases

Total Treated Cases of VTE for Treatment and Prophylactic Settings





Venous Thromboembolism Market Forecast





Venous Thromboembolism Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the

Venous Thromboembolism market

or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Venous Thromboembolism market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.



Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the

Venous Thromboembolism Pipeline Development Activities . It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.





Venous Thromboembolism Therapeutics Analysis

The Venous Thromboembolism market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the diseases, and incremental healthcare spending worldwide.





Key Companies in the Venous Thromboembolism Market include:



Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb



Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Quercis Pharmaceuticals

Ono Pharmaceutical

Verseon Corporation Bayer Pharmaceuticals

And several others.





Venous Thromboembolism Therapies covered in the report include:



ONO-7684

Milvexian

Isoquercetin

VE-1902

IONIS-FXI-LRx Osocimab (BAY 1213790)



And many others.





Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Venous Thromboembolism Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Venous Thromboembolism Market Overview at a Glance

5. Venous Thromboembolism Disease Background and Overview

6. Venous Thromboembolism Patient Journey

7. Venous Thromboembolism Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Venous Thromboembolism Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Venous Thromboembolism Treatment

11. Venous Thromboembolism Marketed Products

12. Venous Thromboembolism Emerging Therapies

13. Venous Thromboembolism Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Venous Thromboembolism Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Venous Thromboembolism Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Venous Thromboembolism Market.

18. Venous Thromboembolism Market Drivers

19. Venous Thromboembolism Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.





