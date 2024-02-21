World Bank Vice President For Europe And Central Asia Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Antonella Bassani, World Bank Vice President for Europe and
Central Asia has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham
Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
Please accept my sincere congratulations on your re-election as
President of Azerbaijan.
It has been a pleasure to work with you and your government
during these past years. The World Bank Group remains committed to
supporting you in the implementation of the key strategic
priorities reflected in the country's 2022-2026 Socio-Economic
Development Strategy. We stand ready to share our global knowledge
to assist the government in the design and implementation of
policies and investments that benefit all citizens of
Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan has achieved significant development results over the
past decade. I appreciate your commitment to implement
comprehensive reforms to diversify the national economy and reduce
the country`s dependence on oil and gas. I also congratulate you
for Azerbaijan hosting COP29 and thus demonstrating your readiness
to help shape the global discourse on climate action.
I wish you success in your new mandate as President and look
forward to continuing our collaboration.
Sincerely
Antonella Bassani
World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia"
MENAFN21022024000195011045ID1107878196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.