Germany Keen To Increase Imports Of Kazakh Oil, Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 21. Germany is
interested in increasing imports of Kazakh oil to 2.4 million tons
per year, said the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam
Satkaliyev in an interview with the Romanian Adevural, Trend reports.
"The German side expresses interest in increasing the volume of
supplies of Kazakh crude oil to 200,000 tons per month," the
minister said.
According to him, in 2023 Kazakhstan exported 993,000 tons of
oil to Germany.
In addition, the minister noted that for the entire 2023, the
export of Kazakh oil to the EU countries amounted to 46.6 million
tons, while the total export of Kazakh oil amounted to 70.5 million
tons or 66 percent of the total export of crude oil from
Kazakhstan.
Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Almassadam
Satkaliyev said that in 2023, the oil production in the country
amounted to about 90 million tons, although it was initially
planned to produce 92–93 million tons of oil.
According to him, about 18 million tons of oil produced in 2023
came from the domestic market. About 56 million tons were exported
through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.
Moreover, the country plans to increase oil production in 2024
to 90.3 million tons.
