Education Ministry Launches National Campaign To Plant 10 Million Trees Over Next Decade

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Education on Tuesday launched a national campaign aiming to plant 10 million trees over the next decade.

In line with the Royal vision for a greener Jordan, the initiative focuses on expanding green spaces and combating desertification, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Director of Education Administration Faisal

Hawari underlined the initiative's crucial role in increasing the country's greenery and protecting it from the threat of desertification.

The initiative was officially launched in the garden of Um Anas Mixed Primary School, with Hawari representing the Minister of Education.

Hawari emphasised the importance of selecting tree species that are well suited to the local environment, along with using smart water systems to ensure the sustainability of trees, especially in the face of water scarcity.

As a symbol of their commitment to the cause, Hawari and supporters of the initiative, along with members of the educational community in the University District, participated in planting a variety of trees in the school's garden.



The initiative, which falls within the national climate change policy, aims to empower students with effective learning, instil national leadership qualities and promote positive behaviours to enhance the overall educational process.