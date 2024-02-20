Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations Pose Multidimensional - Political Analyst

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. At the
inauguration ceremony following the presidential election,
President Ilham Aliyev called the goals highlighted for Azerbaijan
and promoting the unity of the Turkic world one of the paths of
Azerbaijan's active foreign policy, political analyst Azer Garayev
told Trend .
According to him, this is why the first formal visit of the head
of state to Türkiye following the election is very significant. The
scheduled extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States
in July in Shusha, the cultural capital of the Turkic world,
demonstrates Azerbaijan and Türkiye's commitment to the
organization's development.
Garayev stated that new dynamics have emerged in Azerbaijan's
relations with fraternal Turkic states over the previous two years.
President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Türkiye on February 18
at the request of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan illustrates the
two nations' genuine commitment to practical affairs. Today,
Azerbaijan and Türkiye are close on all political platforms and
concerns. Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are thriving and
diversified.
"Close relationships between countries can be seen in
practically every domain, including economics, politics, military,
education, and culture. The Azerbaijani army follows the Turkish
model. This method has yielded good results throughout both the
Second Karabakh War and localized anti-terrorist measures. Serious
work is also done in the defense business. Joint projects are being
executed," Garayev said.
He noted that one of the relatively new spheres of cooperation
is education.
"The establishment of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University not
only strengthens educational relations but also demonstrates the
two countries' solidarity. The two countries see joint development
in education as one of the most crucial areas. The construction of
the Turkish-Azerbaijani University is a vital step in light of the
current ideological attack on the world and efforts to involve our
youth in the area of influence," Garayev noted.
Referring to economic relations between the two countries, he
emphasized that trade turnover has already reached $7.5
billion.
"This is a record figure. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are confidently
moving towards their goals. Energy and transportation security are
the main issues on the world agenda today," Garayev stated.
The political analyst added that Azerbaijani-Turkish unity
promotes peace both in the region and in the world and contributes
to the solution of global problems.
"These relations should serve as an example for the whole world.
I am confident that ties between the two brotherly countries will
continue to develop in various spheres," Garayev concluded.
