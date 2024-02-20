ROBERN® CRAFT SERIES EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH DIVERSE MIX OF VANITIES AND COMPLEMENTING TOPS, NEW MIRRORS, AND UPGRADES TO EXISTING DESIGNS

Robern Alisal Vanities, Pill Metal Mirror, and Tenor Sconces

Robern Arch Framed Mirror with Islamorada Vanity

Vanities 2024

Four vanities – Alisal, Rosebrook, Willowmere, and Wyndale – join the sophisticated traditional and contemporary choices found within the Robern Craft Series. Visually captivating, the artful silhouettes also reflect the many cabinetmaking details Robern employs within its manufacturing processes:



Solid Oak frame construction, with solid Oak legs, and full plywood back panels.

A meticulous, hand-stained finish, including the cabinet interiors in true European fashion.

Vanity doors equipped with adjustable Blum slow close hinges.

Dovetail constructed vanity drawers equipped with Blum full extension, slow close slides. Integrated, discreet storage solutions with removable glass dividers on select drawer models.

Meticulously engineered and assembled to Robern's exacting standards, the designs are available in six new optional Silestone tops: Eternal Gold Calacatta; White Zeus Extreme; Pietra; Eternal Serena; Calypso; and Eternal Marquina.

Alisal

Reflecting a relaxed, contemporary vibe, the Alisal Vanity evokes an industrial edge with its weathered wood finish choices contrasted by creative styling and handcrafted details. The beautifully crafted wood cabinet is expertly constructed from solid Oak with mitered corner joints and laid in a subtle, continuous horizontal veneer pattern. The dimensional drawer design has an integrated metalwork plate pull adding a striking geometric effect. The faux front top drawer and lower plumbing drawer are flanked by smaller side working drawers for ample storage and is raised on a low-slung, metal sleigh leg base. Alisal is available in 36-inch and 56-inch sizes, and in two versions: Greige Oak with Brushed Pewter hardware or Weathered Oak with Antique Bronze hardware.



Rosebrook

The Rosebrook cabinet is a fluid form with warm wood shading and soft polished pulls. Taking its cues from traditional design elements, the

Rosebrook vanity is offered in 36-inch and 56-inch versions and is crafted from solid Oak. The veneer-work is a visual delight of diagonal laid paneling decorating the doors and sides and flat cut veneers surrounding the door frames in simple juxtaposition. The cabinet's rounded sides feature four working doors fitted with cast, stainless steel pulls, its lengths curled inward to fit the hand. A hand-applied, raised metal inlay accentuates the doors and centered faux front panel, its straight detailing contrasting the cabinet's curved, engaging design. When opened, the Rosemont center doors expose one adjustable shelf, while the side interiors offer open shelving for additional storage and is raised on slightly tapered legs that terminate to metal end capped feet. The

Rosemount is available in Gray Oak with Brushed Pewter hardware or Light Oak with Aged Brass hardware.

Willowmere

Reflecting the art of traditional cabinetmaking makes the

Willowmere vanity a classic addition to any bathroom interior. The cabinet is crafted from solid oak and laid with highly figured Oak veneers. The panel door fronts and sides are a mitered frame-within-frame design, with the interior sitting slightly back from the outer frame creating an interactive play of light as it carries across the surfaces. The two-door, 36-inch size vanity and four-door 72-inch double vanity are fitted with stainless steel ring pulls and when opened, feature spacious interiors with adjustable shelving and a plumbing cutout. The

Willowmere is raised on solid Oak legs that terminate to stainless steel endcaps. Willowmere is available in Drifted Matte Brown with Iron Black hardware or Weathered Oak Drift with Antique Bronze hardware.

Wyndale

The Wyndale vanity is a dynamic, individual form horizontally laid up in a reeded Oak paneling on the doors and sides contrasted by a vertical lay up on the drawers creating exceptional surface movement. The 36-inch version features two doors with an open interior. The 72-inch double vanity features three centered, working drawers, with the top drawer including two glass dividers, and are flanked by doors that house plumbing shelves. Simple, oval cast stainless steel knobs adorn the cabinet doors and drawers, again flipped in direction to continue the playful contrast of texture and materials. Raised on four angled and tapered solid Oak legs, with a slight reveal between the cabinet and angled base adding to its modern, visual charm, the Wyndale is offered in Honey Oak with Aged Brass hardware or Dark Burnt Oak with Brushed Pewter hardware.

Mirrors 2024

The new Craft Series Arch Framed Mirror and Pill Metal Mirror broaden the design assortment under the acclaimed collection umbrella. The Arch Framed and the Pill Metal Mirrors both boast

unbeveled mirrors surrounded by sleek, steel metal frames. The mirrors are offered in Polished Stainless Steel, Matte Black, or Brass finishes. The timeless frames are versatile options to the already diverse Craft Series compilation but beyond the aesthetic and utilitarian importance the mirrors bring to interiors, the familiar forms also create the welcoming atmosphere that only a well-appointed backdrop can accomplish. Designed for but not limited to bathrooms, the Arch Framed Mirror and Pill Metal Mirror are also a decorative solution for the foyer, living room, bedroom, or kitchen.

THE CRAFT SERIES – THE COLLECTIONS

Branching out beyond the more modern aesthetic represented within the Robern brand portfolio, The Craft Series was introduced in 2021, with additions in 2022 and 2023, broadening Robern's product scope with forms that reference 19th and 20th traditional and contemporary design. Organic textural elements and intriguing decorative touches to surprise and delight, the solution-based Craft Series is a compelling catalog of bathroom couture designed to reflect the lifestyles of today's sophisticated consumer.

Vanities and Linen Cabinets

Bergman

Taking its cues from the glamour of 1950s Hollywood, Bergman creates a sense of high style by juxtaposing deep wood stains against contrasting metal finishes. The solid Oak and Oak veneer Bergman vanity is shown with the Robern Rounded Corner Metal Mirror.

Bodo

Reflecting the organic beauty and nature-inspired surroundings that are part and parcel to the Aspen and Vail lifestyle, Bodo strips away undue ornamentation. The figured Oak and straightforward character allow the prominent form to take centerstage with its open, truss beam vanity heightening its engaging, rustic appeal.

Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill is inspired by the vintage furnishings of storied New England homes, the beauty of well-crafted form, and the sense of familiarity and acquired sophistication of early American design that still plays a prominent role in the interiors of today. Chestnut Hill is also a versatile option with three vanity sizes to easily accommodate most space needs.

Helden

Helden has an air of casual refinement, its natural honeyed tones and soft rounded corners drawing attention to the organic beauty of the materials selected and the craft employed to create Helden's approachable form. The Oak floating vanity is matched with the

Robern Pill Wood Mirror.

Islamorada

Inspired by the elegance of the Modern era designs that emerged with the Art Deco movement, the Islamorada Vanity and Linen Cabinet was introduced in 2023 and offers rich painted finish options, and Aged Brass handle and leg hardware featuring eye-catching, stepped detailing. The matching 80" high

Islamorada Linen Cabinet imparts the same simplicity of form, engaging finishes, and Aged Brass pulls and capped feet.

Mackey

Inspired by the raw, edgy appeal of unfinished industrial furnishings and fixtures, Mackey reflects that same forgiving style allowing the metal ground the designs while incorporating textural elements to accentuate the forms' natural beauty and strength of line. The

Mackey vanity and enclosed linen cabinet are expertly crafted from stainless steel and is shown with the Mixed Metal Mirror.

Sendai

Blending industrial design elements with the understated sophistication of Japanese form, the Sendai vanity and accompanying linen cabinet and Robern Thin Frame Mirror are pared down forms. Sendai is simply dressed in rich wood finishes with contrasting mixed metals and decorative touches and offered in a range of sizes for versatile options.

Skaarsgard

Based on the clean, understated forms of Nordic design, Skaarsgard draws its strength from natural wood and burnished metals for a look that is warm and inviting. Appropriately scaled with purity of line and minimal decoration, the Skaarsgard Oak vanity and linen cabinet creates a modern oasis that is understated and elegant with a range of sizes for versatile placement from powder room to grand bathroom suite.

Sinca

Introduced in 2023, the Sinca Vanity and Linen Cabinet combine classic midcentury elements such as louvered doors and tapered legs with modern comforts including ample storage and slow-close hinges. The distinctive vertical louvered door front detail and rich wood finishes add warmth, texture, and the timeless appeal of

midcentury design. The vanity and 80" Linen Cabinet are raised on tapered, self-leveling Oak legs finished in Oak veneers and met on each side by a single wood stretcher in a simple decorative detail.



Medicine Cabinets

In 2022, Robern introduced three new medicine cabinets, a first for the series.

The new Medicine Cabinets feature clean, minimalist styles in a choice of sizes and a variety of rich singular and mixed metal finishes to coordinate and complement surroundings. The medicine cabinets can be recessed or surface mounted and offered with an optional Electric Upgrade package to assist with tasks, enhance storage capabilities, and keep essentials charged and within reach.

Mirrors

Long renowned for its mirror designs, Robern took another fashionable turn in this arena with a series of handcrafted, decorative mirrors that offer tasteful traditional and contemporary bathroom options. Drawing inspiration from motifs and sophisticated details found throughout the series, the elegant mirrors include an industrial inspired form introduced in 2022, which joined the earlier scalloped and inverted contour mirrors, oversized round and pill-shaped designs, wood and metal rectangular frames, and a commanding mirror in classic Triptych style all featured in the original 2021 launch.

About ROBERN

Robern. Designed to feel beautiful.

Handcrafted in Philadelphia since 1968. Robern has become a symbol of American craftsmanship, weaving thoughtful technology and seamless design to redefine the luxury bathroom and reimagine the spaces that make us feel beautiful. At

Robern, beauty isn't just seen, it's felt.

Robern, along with sister brands, Kallista plumbing, and Ann Sacks Tile & Stone, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kohler Co. and part of the company's Luxury Brands & Wellness division.



