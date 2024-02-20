               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Employees Of Azerbaijani State Tax Service Awarded Highest Special Ranks - Decree


2/20/2024 8:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding the highest special ranks to employees of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the following employees of the State Tax Service were awarded the title Counselor of State of Tax Service of the 3rd rank:

Kanan Guliyev - Head of the Main Department of of Internal Security

Elchin Baylarov - Head of the Main Department of International Activities of Local Structures.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107874621

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search