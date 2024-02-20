Employees Of Azerbaijani State Tax Service Awarded Highest Special Ranks - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding
the highest special ranks to employees of the State Tax Service
under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
According to the decree, the following employees of the State
Tax Service were awarded the title Counselor of State of Tax
Service of the 3rd rank:
Kanan Guliyev - Head of the Main Department of of Internal
Security
Elchin Baylarov - Head of the Main Department of International
Activities of Local Structures.
