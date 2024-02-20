UPD Plastics Celebrates Having The Largest Inventory Of Boat Windshields Nationwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Fort Lauderdale-based boat windshield specialist UPD Plastics marks decades of excellence with over 3000 options available to customers.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant milestone, UPD Plastics, a leading manufacturer specializing in universal boat windshields for the marine industry, recently announced it now boasts the most extensive inventory of boat windshields nationwide. This achievement underscores the company's dedication to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction since its establishment in 1975."We take pride in our decades-long commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction," commented a spokesperson from the company. "UPD Plastics is not just a manufacturer; we are partners in enhancing the function and appearance of our customers' boats."According to the company, the extensive selection of boat windshields at UPD Plastics is unparalleled, featuring over 3000 options to cater to diverse preferences. The company's commitment to quality materials and expert craftsmanship has resulted in an impressive track record, with a remarkable 95% customer satisfaction rate and over 40,000 windshields shipped. UPD Plastics collaborates with 100 manufacturers and possesses a catalog of 1,000+ windshield molds, ensuring a comprehensive range for customers.UPD Plastics uses marine-grade acrylic exclusively for its windshields, with meticulous attention to detail, including highly polished edges. The company takes pride in offering not only quality but also affordability, making premium windshields accessible to boat enthusiasts.One of UPD Plastics' unique features is its ability to provide custom solutions. Customers seeking a specific boat windshield not available in the catalog can easily submit details through the user-friendly online form. UPD Plastics promptly responds with more information and a personalized quote, showcasing their commitment to meeting individual customer needs.As the go-to destination for boat windshields, UPD Plastics invites enthusiasts and industry professionals to explore their extensive inventory and experience the headache-free process of acquiring high-quality windshields from the company.For more information, please visit .About UPD Plastics:UPD Plastics is a Fort Lauderdale-based manufacturer specializing in boat windshields for the marine industry. With decades of experience, the company is dedicated to providing top-notch craftsmanship, a vast inventory, and personalized solutions for boat enthusiasts nationwide.

