Azerbaijani, Turkish Companies Ink Mou On Plant Construction

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Azerbaijan Investment
Company OJSC and Turkish company Gürok Group to study the
possibilities of the construction of a glassware plant in
Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on
X, Trend reports.
"The plant is intended to meet the glass container needs of both
domestic and international food and beverage makers. Gürok Group,
rated fifth in the world in the production of glass products,
engages in a variety of areas, including glassware, tiles,
industrial equipment, construction, and tourism," the publication
reads.
Azerbaijan Investment Company Joint-Stock Company (“AIC”) was
established by presidential decree in March 2006. All shares of AIC
are owned by the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The company is governed by a supervisory board appointed by the
Ministry of Economy. The main economic purpose of the AIC is
capital investments in the non-oil sector of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
The AIC's objectives are to promote the development of the
country's economy, stimulate the development of entrepreneurship,
and attract foreign investors to Azerbaijan.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107874116
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.