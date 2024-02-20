Thermal Energy Storage Market: Efficient Energy | APAC Dominate By Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thermal Energy Storage Market estimated to hit $51.3 billion by 2030

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The thermal energy storage market size was valued at $20.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $51.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Thermal energy storage plays a vital role in enhancing energy sustainability, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving the efficiency and reliability of energy systems across various sectors. Continued advancements in TES technologies are expected to further accelerate its adoption and integration into energy infrastructure worldwide.

Click Here to Request PDF:

In 2020, Europe dominated the global thermal energy storage market with more than 37.2% of the share, in terms of revenue, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the forecast period.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include BrightSource, Energy Inc., Abengoa SA, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Terrafore Technologies LLC, Dunham-Bush Holding Bhd., Caldwell Energy Company, Evapco Inc., Goss Engineering, Steffes Corporation, and MAN Energy Solutions.

Other players that operate in the thermal energy storage market are Turbine Air Systems, Sunwell Technologies, EnergyNest, DC Pro Engineering, LIME, DN Tanks, and others.

Thermal energy storage (TES) is a technology that allows for the capture and retention of heat energy for later use. It's a crucial component in various industries and energy systems, enabling efficient energy management, load shifting, and enhanced system reliability.

TES systems can help mitigate the intermittency of renewable energy sources like solar and wind by storing excess energy during times of surplus and delivering it when demand is high or when renewable generation is low.

Click Here to Enquiry Before Buying:

The thermal energy storage system market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rise in demand for thermal energy storage, owing to surge in need for heating & cooling applications.

Rapid investment in the renewable energy sector in Europe and Asia-Pacific fuels the growth of the thermal energy storage market.

TES is used in various industrial applications such as in manufacturing, food processing, and chemical production to optimize energy usage, reduce costs, and improve process efficiency.

Thermal energy storage systems are employed in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems of commercial buildings to shift cooling loads to off-peak hours, reducing energy consumption and electricity costs.

Thermal energy storage systems store heat energy in a medium when it is available, typically during periods of low energy demand or when renewable energy sources like solar or wind are abundant. This stored energy can then be retrieved and utilized when needed, such as during peak demand periods or when renewable energy generation is low.

Increase in investment on integration of thermal energy storage with solar power and rapid investment toward renewable energy sector is anticipated to provide potential opportunities in the upcoming years.

Get a Customized Research Report:

TES can enhance the efficiency and reliability of district heating and cooling systems by storing excess heat or cold for later use.

High cost associated with installation of thermal energy storage system and rise in use of other forms of storage including battery and pumped storage restrain the growth of the market globally.

In addition, it is one of the most feasible eco-friendly solutions of energy saving, which store cold winter air for air conditioning during summer and stock solar energy for space heating during winter. It is widely used in numerous applications to maintain the supply and demand for energy.

In 2020, the molten salt segment anticipated to grow at a highest rate of 8.9% in terms of revenue during the thermal energy storage market forecast period.

Power generation is the rapidly growing application segment in the global thermal energy storage system market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2021–2030.

In 2020, the sensible storage segment accounted for about 84.4% of the share in the global thermal energy storage market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

Buy This Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

In 2020, the heating segment exhibited a market share of 59.8%, and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 1.6% in terms of revenue.

Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:

Renewable Energy Market

Floating Power Plant Market

Building Energy Management Systems Market

Concentrated Solar Power Market

AI in Energy Market

Solar Thermal Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 5038946022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn