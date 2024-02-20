Bein Sports Reveals Record-Breaking Viewership Of 707.3 Million

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Sports, the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), revealed a record-breaking cumulative viewership of 707.3 million for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, with the final between Jordan and Qatar alone captivating 69 million fans across the region-making it the most-watched match of the tournament.

The unprecedented competition unfolded over four weeks across nine state-of-the-art stadiums, with Lusail hosting the electrifying final that saw Qatar clinch their second consecutive title in a 3-1 victory over Jordan. This year's fervour was not just confined to the final with the semi-finals, featuring equally nail-biting encounters between Jordan and South Korea, and Iran and Qatar, amassing over one hundred million cumulative views between them.

The match between Saudi Arabia and South Korea also stood out, drawing a remarkable viewership of over 39 million and highlighting the competitive spirit and passionate fan base that characterised the entire tournament.

The overall viewership across beIN's coverage area across MENA for all matches is a 120% increase compared with beIN's broadcast of the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. Average viewership per match throughout the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 also saw a significant rise reaching 15.8 million, compared to that of 7 million for 2019's coverage.