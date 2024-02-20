Ukraine Reports 81 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty-one combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 7 missile strikes, 87 air strikes and 137 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, due to Russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. Apartment blocks, private buildings, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the post said.

Enemy air strikes targeted Baranivka in the Chernihiv region, Bobylivka in the Sumy region, Staryi Saltiv, Chorne, Vilkhuvatka, Tabaivka, Pishchane and Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, and Orihkiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made four unsuccessful offensive attempts near Synkivka, Kharkiv region. Enemy air strikes targeted settlements in the Kharkiv region, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian units six times near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. The village of New York in the Donetsk region was hit by an enemy air strike.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold off the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 21 enemy attack.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to carry out an offensive operation near the village of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks by invaders near Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions and repel enemy assaults. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy made five unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on enemy personnel and materiel, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

On February 19, Ukrainian aircraft struck ten enemy troop concentration areas, a command post and ten air defense systems. Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 23 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck a command post, four ammunition depots, and five artillery pieces of the enemy.