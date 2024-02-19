Oncology Information Systems Market Size To Reach $5,538.66 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

oncology information systems market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Technological advancements in OIS, associated advantages of OIS over conventional record maintenance, and surge in prevalence of cancer worldwide drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in awareness about the benefits of OIS is expected to supplement the market growth. However, high treatment costs associated with OIS and dearth of healthcare IT professionals hamper the market growth. On the other hand, integration of oncology information systems for the treatment of rare cancer types and increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in oncology information systems are expected to present new opportunities to market players in the future.

The global oncology information systems market size was valued at $3,082.3 Million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,538.66 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030.

In detail along with the table of contents, please click on the link below:

Hospitals and oncology clinics segment to dominate in terms of revenue

Among end users, the hospitals & oncology clinics segment accounted for 95% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2025. This is because most of the population prefer going to hospitals for treatment due to ease of access and host of treatment options under one roof. The oncology unit at elite hospitals are equipped with different oncology information systems that focus on improving efficiency and offering support-specific clinical and workflow needs of patients and clinicians, respectively. However, the research centers segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the study period, as scientists and researchers across the globe, especially in developed countries, have been conducting research on cancer due to its increased disease burden.

Software segment to be lucrative through 2030

Among product and services, the software segment contributed 81% share of total market revenue in 2021 and would retain its lead position through 2030. In addition, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030 due to the higher adoption of oncology information system software among physicians to improve the management of patient information. The report also includes the analysis of the services segment.

For Purchase Enquiry:

North America: highest revenue contributor through 2025

North America contributed about 35% of the total market share in 2021 and would continue to maintain its dominance by 2030 due to factors such as novel product launches, increased awareness of such systems, and favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030 due to rapidly changing healthcare infrastructure in the developing counties such as India, China and increasing awareness of the market among consumers and healthcare professionals. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Leading market players:

Accuray Incorporated

Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

CureMD Corporation

Elekta AB

Flatiron Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

RaySearch Laboratories AB

Varian Medical Systems, Inc

Allied Market Research Coverage on the Healthcare Domain

Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market by Product Type (Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, X-ray Imaging Systems, MRI Systems (MRI Architecture, MRI Field Strength, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Nuclear Imaging Systems, Mammography Systems)) and Application (Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health, Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal, Neuro and Spine, Cardiovascular and Thoracic, General Imaging, Breast Health) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027

Extremity Reconstruction Market By Type (Upper Extremity, Lower Extremity, Partial Shoulder Replacement, Total Standard Replacement, Stemless Total Shoulder Replacement, Total Reverse Replacement, Elbow, Hand and Wrist, Hind foot Fusion, Ankle Fusion, Ankle Replacement), Biomaterials (Metallic, Polymeric, Ceramic and Natural) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 503-894-6022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn