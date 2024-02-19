UN Wants Peaceful, Progressive Afghanistan: Guterres

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday during ongoing meeting of envoys said there was consensus among delegates over what needed to happen in Afghanistan, a statement said on Monday.

Addressing reporters, he said :“We want an Afghanistan in peace, peace with itself and peace with its neighbours and able to assume the commitments and the international obligations of a sovereign State ... in relation to the international community, its neighbours and in relation to the rights of its own populations,” he said.

It covered all the main areas of concern, Guterres said, including ensuring Afghanistan does not become a“hotbed” of terrorist activity, becoming inclusive institutions, in which all its diverse groups feel represented in a“truly inclusive” State.

The review notes the importance of upholding human rights, in particular for women and girls; and concern but also recognition of the progress made in combatting drug production and drug trafficking.

The UN chief also underscored the need for effective humanitarian assistance to the country, as well as long-term questions on Afghanistan's future development.

Guterres further noted ongoing cooperation between Afghanistan and neighboring countries, such as trade and infrastructure development, or bilateral arrangements on combatting illicit drugs trade.

“we discussed the Security Council resolution that asks me to appoint an envoy, a UN envoy but with a deep consultation with all the interested parties: member states and the de facto Afghan authorities but also other sectors of the Afghan society.” UN chief said

He added, It was decided that I would initiate a serious process of consultations to see if there are conditions to create a UN Envoy that might be able not only to have a coordinating role in relation to the engagements that are taking place but that can also work effectively with the de facto authorities of Afghanistan.

Pr/nh

