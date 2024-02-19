MP says Ukraine in need of nuclear rockets

(MENAFN) As the debate over Ukraine's NATO membership intensifies, Ukrainian Member of Parliament Aleksey Goncharenko has raised the stakes by suggesting that Ukraine must either secure full NATO membership, ally with a nuclear power, or develop its own nuclear arsenal. Goncharenko confronted United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on this issue at the Munich Security Conference, emphasizing the need for viable options against Russia. Despite Blinken avoiding a direct response, Goncharenko later declared his support for the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine, stating that it is the country's only option for survival.



In a post on Telegram, Goncharenko expressed his firm stance, asserting that if NATO does not accept Ukraine, then the country must consider developing nuclear weapons, even if it entails enduring potential sanctions for violating the non-proliferation treaty. The MP specified a desire for a limited arsenal, stating, "We don't need a thousand. We need 20 [nuclear missiles]."



However, he did not provide details on how Ukraine might acquire such weapons.



The backdrop of Goncharenko's call for nuclear weapons is rooted in the ongoing debate surrounding Ukraine's NATO membership. Despite the challenges and complexities associated with nuclear armament, Goncharenko's proposal underscores the perceived urgency and gravity of the geopolitical situation facing Ukraine. As the discourse evolves, the international community is likely to closely monitor Ukraine's stance on nuclear weapons and the potential implications for regional security dynamics.













