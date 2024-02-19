KUNA Launches New Logo, Amid Stride In AI Realm

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) launched on Monday its new logo, depicting the State of Kuwait's map, at a celebratory ceremony marking the national days, attended by a large number of the staff and led by the Director General Dr. Fatma Al-Salem.

The desiger, Mohammad Sharaf, said in a statement at the ceremony that the tag symbolized the news agency's embrace of state-of-art technology.

The new logo mirrors KUNA's modernity and history, while the old one carrieS the news agency's abbreviated name and shape of the planet, The Earth, he said, noting the new emblem remainS colored in blue.

Mariam Al-Zanki, the managing editor in the Arab news department and supervisor of "KUNA Smart Oasis," affirmed in her speech KUNA's keenness on staying abreast of the huge digital transformation at the global level and employing the artificial intelligence, alluding to the recently inaugurated AI section.

She revealed that KUNA planned launch of an AI-dependent magazine.(end)

zak









MENAFN19022024000071011013ID1107870210