Jonaki By Nasreen Zamir Opens First Flagship Store In Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Popular lifestyle brand for fragrances and beauty products-Jonaki by Nasreen Zamir-opened its first flagship store in Dhaka. EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley and Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin inaugurated the store at Intercontinental Dhaka Hotel on February 17.

Nasreen Zamir is the honourary consul of Luxembourg to Bangladesh. She is also an interior designer, artist and an entrepreneur by profession. Jonaki fragrance and beauty products is the brainchild of Nasreen Zamir.

The brand is a tribute by Nasreen Zamir to the natural beauty of Bangladesh. Jonaki is the story of light-the light of the firefly that illuminates the world, said a release. Nasreen chose to name the brand Jonaki as it evokes youthfulness, freedom, individuality, joy and confidence in one's own personality and creativity, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasreen Zamir said,“I am excited to open the flagship store. I also celebrate“women in business” and the journey of women entrepreneurs and professionals in their diverse fields. This is the first Jonaki flagship store in Dhaka.”

“Our products are sold across many stores in the capital but not outside it. So, yes, we plan to open another store in Chattogram soon,” she added.

Established in February 2020 right before the Covid-19 pandemic, Jonaki aspires to reach at least 100,000 customers soon.

“We have included attar in our product line and highlighted Bangladeshi textiles in our lifestyle wing,” she informed.

“We must excel in Bangladesh first, then focus to compete globally,” further claimed Nasreen Zamir.

Her product is“designed in Bangladesh, inspired by France and made in Malaysia”, concluded the release.

