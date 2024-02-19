Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition To Kick Off On Feb 21

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the 11th Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) 2024 will commence on Wednesday, February 21, at the Doha Expo 2023 venue, with the participation of numerous local and international agricultural entities and companies.

The week-long annual event from February 21 to 27, 2024 aims to support local farmers and agricultural products by showcasing modern agricultural technologies and exploring new prospects to enhance Qatar's agricultural sector, which plays a vital role in increasing self-sufficiency in certain food items and materials.

The exhibition serves as a unique platform to boost agricultural and technological investments in Qatar, strengthening trade ties with participating countries. The countries participating in Doha Expo 2023 will play a vital role in enriching and ensuring the success of the agricultural exhibition, providing an exceptional opportunity to enhance cooperation between Qatar and these nations.

The agricultural exhibition includes various activities and events covering agricultural, animal, educational, and entertainment fields.

The Ministry of Municipality's commitment to annually organise the agricultural exhibition underscores Qatar's significant interest in advancing its agricultural sector across its various agricultural, animal, and fishery domains.