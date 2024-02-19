Saudi Egyptian Developers Launches 2Nd Phase Of Arabesque Project In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Saudi Egyptian Developers has launched the second phase of the Arabesque project near the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Sour Magra El-Oyoun area.

Mohamed Al-Taher, the CEO of Saudi Egyptian Developers, said that the first phase of the project was in high demand, as it sold out completely in just two days. He added that the second phase consists of 340 housing units of various sizes, spread over 13 buildings that feature a classical style with arabesque art and modern touches.

Al-Taher said that the company is responsible for marketing, selling, and customer service in the Arabesque project, which is owned by the New Urban Communities Authority. He said that all units have been implemented and that the second phase will be fully completed this year.

He emphasised that the Arabesque project is a very good investment opportunity for those who want to acquire residential or commercial units in this prestigious area, which has attracted great government attention and major development projects that have resulted in a qualitative leap and an unprecedented development boom at all levels.

Al-Taher said that the Arabesque project comprises about 79 buildings with 1,924 residential units of different sizes, as well as several commercial units. Moreover, the project includes all the services and facilities that meet customers' needs, such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas, theatres, and a shopping mall.