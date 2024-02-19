PIXEL, A Gamefi Token, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list PIXEL, a GameFi token built on the Ronin chain, on the GameFi Zone. For all CoinW users, the PIXEL/USDT trading pair and PIXELx4 ETF will be officially available for trading on February 19th, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of PIXEL, the PIXEL bounty program with 5,000 USDT rewards is launching.







A New Era of Gaming on the Blockchain

Pixels has emerged as a flagship project on the Ronin chain, captivating the blockchain gaming community with its nostalgic 16-bit role-playing adventure atmosphere. Launched in 2021, Pixels offers an immersive metaverse where players can cultivate land, engage in mini-games, and interact in a vibrant pixel art world. The game not only prioritizes player enjoyment but also introduces a novel play-to-earn model, rewarding users with token incentives for their participation and contributions to the ecosystem.

With a strategic migration from Polygon to Ronin, Pixels has positioned itself at the forefront of blockchain gaming innovation. The project's seamless integration with the Ethereum chain and the Ronin network paves the way for broader adoption and cross-chain functionality. As the Ronin ecosystem continues to flourish, driven by flagship games like Axie Infinity, Pixels is poised for unprecedented growth and expansion.

PIXEL: At the Heart of Pixels' Economy

$PIXEL serves as the premium in-game token, offering players exclusive access to items and enhancements that elevate their gaming experience. With a disciplined and predictable supply model, $PIXEL aims to foster a balanced and thriving in-game economy. Alongside, $BERRY functions as the main circulating currency, central to the core gameplay loop and player engagement.

Record-Breaking Community and Project Milestones

Pixels boasts a dynamic and engaged community, with 192,000 Twitter followers and 167,000 Discord members. The game's success is further evidenced by its impressive daily active player count, surpassing 150,000, and the integration of over 90 Web3 projects into its ecosystem. Since its transition to the Ronin network, Pixels has seen exponential growth, contributing significantly to the chain's surge in active users.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, a 5,000 USDT equivalent prize pool will be up for grabs from February 19th, 2024, at 10:00 to February 25th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Account , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About PIXEL

Pixels is a metaverse farming game launched in 2021, which reproduces the atmosphere of classic 16-bit role-playing adventures. It allows players to navigate in a pixel art world, interact with each other, cultivate land, play mini-games, and earn token rewards. It also allows holders of selected NFT profile picture (PFP) collectibles to use their owned avatars in the game. For more information of PIXEL, please visit the official website .