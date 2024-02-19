Lufthansa Airbus A321 Diverts To Madrid After Pilot Falls Sick

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Lufthansa A321 destined for Seville (SCQ), Spain, diverted to
Madrid (MAD) after the first officer onboard the aircraft fell ill,
Azernews reports, citing foreign media . The flight was operating as
Lufthans LH1140 from Frankfurt (FRA) to SCQ at the time of the
diversion.
The flight departed
FR at 9:40 am; flights along this route usually take anywhere
between two hours and 20 minutes and two hours and 45 minutes.
While cruising at 35,000 ft above the city of Toledo, about 30
nautical miles southeast of Madrid, the aircraft reported to air
traffic control that the first officer had fallen ill, requesting
diversion to MAD.
Emergency descent
The aircraft turned left and began a descent of -2,500 ft per
minute, arriving at MAD's runway 32L around 20 minutes later. The
aircraft was met by paramedics shortly after 11:00 am. After
staying on the ground for five hours, the flight began to continue
to SVQ, arriving at 5:18 pm after a 45-minute flight.
The condition of the first officer, or the probable cause of the
ailment, is currently unclear. The aircraft involved in the flight
was a fifteen-year-old A321 registered D-AISO. The aircraft was
delivered to the airline in 2008 and spent two years in storage
during the COVID-19 pandemic. The same aircraft had completed the
route two days earlier.
Lufthansa did not respond to inquiries from Simple Flying about
the incident.
