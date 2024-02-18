Qatar-Kuwait: Historic Ties, Sound Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatari-Kuwaiti relations have remained strong, reinforced by high-level co-ordination between the wise leaderships of both countries and their constant commitment to supporting and enhancing these relations in various fields. This has transformed the historic ties between the two nations from bilateral co-operation into a comprehensive strategic partnership and integration across various domains.

The two states share relations and bonds that extend beyond the boundaries of diplomatic and geographic concepts, rooted deep in history. These ties serve as a living example of integration, solidarity, and collaboration among brothers, not only in the Arabian Gulf region but throughout the entire Arab world.

The two countries are linked by distinctive relations, built upon a shared destiny, common goals, and a joint endeavour to achieve integration and interdependence in all vital areas that fulfil the aspirations of their people. This aligns with the determination of the wise political leaderships in both countries to push and elevate these relations to higher and more integrated levels.

These relations witnessed extensive development in recent years, which is reflected in the convergence of perspectives between the two countries on various political and economic fronts and a shared vision on regional and international issues. Senior officials from both nations exchange visits, messages, and communications regularly, underscoring the distinguished partnership between Qatar and Kuwait and the exceptional status and high regard for Kuwait in the hearts of the Qatari, including His Highness the Amir, the government, and citizens.

As an indication of the depth and uniqueness of Qatari-Kuwaiti relations, and under the guidance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah was honoured in the State after a vital infrastructure project was named Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor. This new route extends from the south to the north of Doha, representing a new lifeline for the roads in the country. The name expresses Qatar's gratitude, love, and appreciation for this great Arab leader who distinguished himself with honourable positions towards his homeland, Arab brethren, and the Islamic nation worldwide, earning him the well-deserved title of 'Amir of Humanity.'

This gesture also signifies the esteemed position of this great Arab leader in the hearts of Amir of Qatar, government, and people alike. The inauguration of this corridor coincided with Qatar's participation in celebrating the 58th National Day and the 28th Liberation Day of Kuwait.

Co-operation between Qatar and Kuwait encompasses various fields, including politics, economics, trade, investment, military, security, education, tourism, and the arts. A Joint Supreme Committee was established on June 18, 2002, to create a twinning relationship between the two countries, covering all aspects of cooperation and seeking broader prospects for fraternal ties. In November 2020, the Committee held its 5th session through visual communication technology. The session reviewed bilateral co-operation, in addition to enhancing collaboration, achieving more integration in various sectors, and exchanging views on matters of mutual interest. Five MoUs were signed, focusing on encouraging direct investment, civil service affairs and administrative development, Islamic affairs, various agricultural fields, and improving the implementation, construction, and maintenance of roads.

In January 2020, Kuwait signed a 15-year agreement with Qatar to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) starting from 2022 to the end of 2036. The agreement stipulates the supply of 3mn tonnes of LNG from Qatar to Kuwait's Al-Zour LNG Import Terminal. In an indication of the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition was held at the Kuwait International Fair in February 2020, with the participation of 220 Qatari manufacturing companies to stimulate mutual investments. On the sidelines of the expo, the Qatari-Kuwaiti Business Forum was held to enhance co-operation relations between the business sectors in the two countries.

The wide participation by Qatari business sectors in the exhibition and the accompanying forum was an affirmation of the sincere desire of Qatari businessmen and companies to enter the Kuwaiti market and establish trade relations that enhance the economies of the two brotherly countries and meet the ambitions to establish joint Qatari-Kuwaiti projects that push trade and economic co-operation between the two countries forward.

The Made in Qatar exhibition aimed to support national products, highlight the successes and development achieved by national industries over the past few years, support the State's efforts aimed at supporting the industrial sector, as well as open up new foreign markets to Qatari companies and enhance bonds of strategic relations between Qatar and Kuwait.

The four-day exhibition also witnessed the organisation of a number of side events, and bilateral meetings between businessmen from both sides, during which they reviewed the available investment opportunities and discussed ways to build long-term economic co-operation mechanisms between Qatari and Kuwaiti companies. Kuwait is the 12th trade partner of Qatar, and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries is witnessing continuous growth. The shipping line, which was inaugurated between Hamad Port and Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port in August 2017, played a pivotal role in doubling the volume of trade exchange between the two countries, and provided an ideal service in transporting goods, especially food and other materials, to and from Qatar on a regular basis.

The number of Kuwaiti companies that entered the Qatari market with 100% ownership increased to 170 companies, while the number of Qatari-Kuwaiti joint companies operating in the Qatari market exceeded 656 companies. The distinguished air traffic between the two countries is one of the evidence of the development of trade relations that both sides are keen to strengthen and develop.

The co-operation between the two countries extended to the education sector, where many Kuwaiti students are in Qatar to receive education at various academic levels, especially undergraduate and postgraduate students in various majors and universities.

Moreover, there is great military co-operation between the two countries, as the number of affiliated Kuwaiti officer students studying in Qatari military colleges reached 69 officer cadets, in addition to the participation of large numbers from various sectors of the Qatar Armed Forces in joint exercises held in Kuwait, while large numbers of the Kuwait Armed Forces participate in exercises held in Qatar.

MENAFN18022024000067011011ID1107868596