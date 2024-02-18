Bordner Home Improvement Explains The Different Types Of Roofing Materials

(MENAFN- GetNews) Bordner Home Improvement is a leading roofing company. In a recent update, the company explained the different types of roofing materials.

Raytown, MO - In a website post, Bordner Home Improvement explained the different types of roofing materials.

The

roofers Lee's Summit

said that asphalt shingles are the most commonly used roofing material. They are known for their durability and affordability, making them a popular option among homeowners. Asphalt shingles are made from asphalt, fiberglass, and ceramic granules. They are available in various colors and styles, making them suitable for any type of home. These shingles can last up to thirty years, depending on the quality and maintenance.



The

roofing contractors Lee's Summit

asserted that metal roofing has become popular because of its longevity and energy efficiency. It is made from various metals, such as aluminum and copper. Metal roofs are highly resistant to all harsh weather conditions and fire. They also reflect heat from the sun, which helps homeowners save on their energy bills. With proper maintenance, metal roofing lasts up to fifty years, making it a long-term investment for homeowners.



The

best roofers Lee's Summit

mentioned that slate tiles offer any home a luxurious and elegant appearance. Slate roofs are resistant to fire, water, and pests and can last over a hundred years. However, they are more expensive than other roofing materials and require professional installation because of their weight. Despite the high cost, slate tiles are desirable for homeowners who want a unique and high-quality roofing material.

About Bordner Home Improvement

Bordner Home Improvement is a top-rated roofing company. They comprehend that a roof is not just a functional aspect of a home but also an important aesthetic feature. That's why the crew works closely with each client to understand their needs and preferences, providing tailored solutions that enhance the overall appearance of their home while also meeting their roofing needs. They ensure they exceed expectations on every project.

Media Contact

Company Name: Bordner Home Improvement

Contact Person: Rob Poettgen

Email: Send Email

Phone: (816) 358-2102

Address: 11701 E State Rte 350

City: Raytown

State: MO 64138

Country: United States

Website:

