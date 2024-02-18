President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Met With Senior Managing Director Of World Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with Senior Managing Director of the World Bank Axel van
Trotsenburg in Munich, at the latter's request, Azernews reports.
