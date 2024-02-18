France, Egypt Express Deep Concern Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- France and Egypt expressed on Sunday their deep concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the obstacles hindering aid delivery.

This came in a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, where they discussed the situation in Gaza, French presidency said in a statement.

Macron expressed thanks for Egypt's continued efforts in humanitarian coordination and for the French-Egyptian medical cooperation, as he also stressed determination to continue efforts to meet the Palestinians' needs.

The two leaders stressed the urgent need to increase the flow of aid to the residents of Gaza, the statement said, the Rafah crossing must be preserved and the port of Ashdod, a direct land route from Jordan, must be opened, as well as all crossing points.

Both Macron and Al-Sisi expressed their strong opposition to any Israeli attack on Rafah that would lead to a "humanitarian catastrophe on a new scale," as well as any forced displacement of the population towards Egyptian territory, which would constitute "a violation of international humanitarian law and international humanitarian law."

The statement said the two leaders stressed on the need to reach a ceasefire and release the hostages, and that the United Nations Security Council must be able to play its role in this regard.

They also emphasized the need to work to end the crisis and relaunch the political process in a "decisive and irreversible" manner with the aim of effectively implementing the two-state solution, with Macron expressing his country's readiness to contribute.

The French President and his Egyptian counterpart discussed the regional situation, and France's efforts to avoid the outbreak of a regional crisis, especially in Lebanon and the Red Sea, where the risk of escalation poses a threat to Egypt.(end)

