(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky have signed a comprehensive security pact, solidifying Germany's commitment to providing military and economic aid to Ukraine for the next ten years. The agreement, signed on Friday, underscores Germany's pledge to offer unwavering support to Ukraine, assisting the country in defending itself and working towards the restoration of its 1991 borders.



The ambitious goals outlined in the agreement include the retaking of regions such as Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye, as well as the challenging prospect of reclaiming Crimea from Russia. While some American officials and Ukraine's former military chief view the latter as a formidable task, the pact reflects Germany's determination to stand by Ukraine's side in its territorial aspirations.



Beyond military aid, the pact outlines a multifaceted approach, with Germany committing to training Ukrainian police officers, transferring weapons manufacturing technology, supporting green energy projects, and various other initiatives aimed at helping the Ukrainian government continue providing essential services to its citizens.



Speaking at a ceremony in Berlin, President Zelensky emphasized the specificity and long-term nature of the agreement, expressing confidence that it signals Ukraine's eventual inclusion in NATO. Germany, as Ukraine's second-largest Western backer after the United States, has been a significant contributor to the country's development. To date, Berlin has provided EUR22 billion (USD23.7 billion) in assistance to Ukraine, including substantial military aid. When factoring in aid transferred via the European Union, the total support from Germany reaches EUR28 billion.



In conjunction with the decade-long commitment, Chancellor Scholz announced a new military aid package worth EUR1.1 billion. This includes 36 self-propelled howitzers, 120,000 artillery shells, and additional ammunition for Ukraine's German-provided Iris-T air defense systems. The comprehensive nature of the security pact and the additional military aid package highlight the deepening ties between Germany and Ukraine, with far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe.





MENAFN18022024000045015687ID1107866994