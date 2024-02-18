Sheepy Partners With Prestashop To Improve Cryptocurrency Payment Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Vilnius, Lithuania, October 9, 2023 – Sheepy is thrilled to announce a partnership with PrestaShop, a leading platform that supports business owners in launching and managing successful online stores with ease.

The Sheepy module allows merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments on PrestaShop store with ease and security. Merchants can set the prices of your products in any fiat currency – the Sheepy module automatically updates the exchange rates in real-time and shows the correct amount in the selected cryptocurrency during the checkout process. There are also additional features such as API access, transaction tracking, manual conversion, invoice customization, auto-withdrawals and more.

Key features:

Accept the most popular cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP), including stablecoins and ERC-20 tokens, and reach more customers around the world;Benefit from low fees and fast transactions, as well as real-time exchange rates and automatic conversion to your preferred currency;Customize your checkout page with your own logo, colors, and language, and provide a seamless experience across all devices;Manage and monitor your payments easily from your PrestaShop orders.

The Sheepy module is easy to install and configure, and it integrates with your PrestaShop store seamlessly. You just need to sign up for a Sheepy account, verify it, and start accepting cryptocurrency payments from your customers. You can receive payouts to your crypto wallet or bank account, or convert to another crypto or fiat currency during the payment process.

For more information about Sheepy and its Prestashop module, please visit the Sheepy website or contact our team .





Contact information:

Name: Daria Glazko

Company: Sheepy

Email:

Website: Alfacash UAB, Gedimino pr. 20, LT-01103 Vilnius, Lithuania