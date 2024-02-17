Govt Earmarks More Than UAH 2.3B In Subventions To Local Budgets For Recovery Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 2.3 billion in subventions from the state budget to local budgets for the restoration of social and critical infrastructure projects in 2024.

Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

The Procedure and Conditions for Granting Subventions from the State Budget to Local Budgets for the Implementation of Projects under the Emergency Loan Program for Ukraine's Recovery, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution No. 1068 on November 25, 2015, have been amended.

"Annex 1 'The distribution of the subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the implementation of projects under the Emergency Loan Program for Ukraine's Recovery in 2024' has been outlined in a new version. The amount allocated for this purpose is UAH 2,346,552,000, which will be used to restore social and critical infrastructure," wrote Melnychuk..

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated nearly UAH 4.5 billion in subventions for regional recovery programs to local budgets in 11 regions of Ukraine.