Development Of The Middle Corridor Is Of Great Importance For Kazakhstan - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat
Sharlapayev during the meeting of the Kazakh-German
Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation
said that the development of the Middle Corridor is of great
importance for Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.
"Development of the Trans-Caspian international transportation
route is of great importance for Kazakhstan as a reliable supplier
of energy resources and strategic goods to Europe," he said.
According to the Minister, strategic synergy with Germany,
combined with a convenient geographical location at the crossroads
of intercontinental transportation routes, including energy supply
routes, strengthens Kazakhstan's position as a regional investment
hub and one of the key players in the global energy arena.
As the minister noted, strengthening Kazakhstan's industrial
potential is also among the strategic areas of cooperation with
Germany.
"For our republic, Germany as an industrial power with its key
competencies is the most suitable partner. The government of
Kazakhstan faces the task to further improve conditions for
attracting large private investments, institutional environment for
business and harmonization of legislative regulation", - said
Sharlapayev.
Note that the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container
rail freight transportation of China and the European Union through
the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye and Eastern
Europe.
Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links
ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems
of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Ukraine and
Poland.
The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from
China to Turkiye, as well as to European countries and in the
opposite direction.
A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to
Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main
advantages of this transport corridor.
