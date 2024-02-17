Development Of The Middle Corridor Is Of Great Importance For Kazakhstan - Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev during the meeting of the Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation said that the development of the Middle Corridor is of great importance for Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

"Development of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route is of great importance for Kazakhstan as a reliable supplier of energy resources and strategic goods to Europe," he said.

According to the Minister, strategic synergy with Germany, combined with a convenient geographical location at the crossroads of intercontinental transportation routes, including energy supply routes, strengthens Kazakhstan's position as a regional investment hub and one of the key players in the global energy arena.

As the minister noted, strengthening Kazakhstan's industrial potential is also among the strategic areas of cooperation with Germany.

"For our republic, Germany as an industrial power with its key competencies is the most suitable partner. The government of Kazakhstan faces the task to further improve conditions for attracting large private investments, institutional environment for business and harmonization of legislative regulation", - said Sharlapayev.

Note that the Middle Corridor connects the networks of container rail freight transportation of China and the European Union through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Turkiye and Eastern Europe.

Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Ukraine and Poland.

The middle corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Turkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20-25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.