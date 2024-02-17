GSF Cossipore To Supply Air Defence Guns For Next Generation Missile Vessels

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 17 (IANS) Cochin Shipyard Ltd has ordered a dozen 30-mm AK-630M Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) naval guns for Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMVs) being built by it. These guns will be manufactured by Gun and Shell Factory (GSF), Cossipore, in Kolkata.

GSF Cossipore is now a part of Advanced Weapons and Equipment Ltd (AWEIL), Kanpur, one of the companies that came up in 2021 after restructuring and corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board.

The Rs 274.76 crore order for the guns is to be executed over a period of four years. This order will further establish capabilities of AWEIL and GSF Cossipore to meet demands for a wide range of weapons systems for India's defence forces.

“The fully automatic 30 mm AK-630 CIWS rotary canon has six barrels and a high rate of fire of 4,000-5,000 rounds per minute. The system is mounted in an enclosed automatic turret and directed by radar and electro-opto detection and tracking. The weapon's primary purpose is defence against aircraft and helicopters. It is a tried and tested CIWS and is also effective against anti-ship missiles and drones. This has been demonstrated during exercises. This makes the AK-630 an extremely potent anti-air weapons system on naval vessels. The system is also effective against ships and small craft, coastal targets and floating mines,” said Rajesh Kumar Pandey, executive director, GSF, Cossipore.

“The AK-630 systems that will be manufactured at GSF, Cossipore, will have substantial indigenous content, involving three major DPSUs – AWEIL, AVNL and BEL – as well as nearly 50 private companies. Our efforts towards Atmanirbharta, is providing opportunities to these companies,” he added.

The order is of particular significance at a time when Indian naval assets are being deployed near conflict zones to protect merchant vessels from attacks by missiles and armed drones.

