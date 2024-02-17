Jlo Gives Details Of Intimacy With Ben Affleck In New Song

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has revealed details about her steamy marriage to actor-filmmaker husband Ben Aflleck in new song christened 'Greatest Love Story Never Told'.

The 54-year-old songstress, got risque on the chorus of the track from her new album 'This Is Me...Now'.

Elsewhere on the track, which details her decades-long love story with Affleck, the 'On The Floor' hitmaker described the fact that they“found each other twice in one lifetime” as“destiny”, reports pagesix.

It was in 2001, when the couple met on the sets of 'Gigli' and their romance blossomed from there. It was the same year when the actor-filmmaker asked her to marry him with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $2.5 million.

However, the two ultimately decided to postpone their nuptials.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date,” the couple had said in a joint statement in 2003.

The two started dating again in 2021. In 2022, Lopez announced their second engagement, 20 years after the first proposal. They got married in July 2022.

--IANS

dc/kvd