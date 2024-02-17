Temporary Structure At JLN Stadium Collapses In Delhi, 2 Rescued

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Two people were rescued after they got buried under the debris of temporary structure at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium which collapsed on Saturday morning, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said that a call has been received about collapse of a temporary structure in JLN stadium.

"So far two person removed and are safe. Rescue teams are on ground," Garg said.

