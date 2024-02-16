Drones, Armored Vehicles And Ammunition: Germany Sends New Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany has sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine.

The list of provided arms and military equipment has been updated on the website of the Federal Government, according to Ukrinform.

The latest delivery includes 18 armoured personnel carriers, 3

mine clearing tanks WISENT 1, 1 armoured engineer vehicle DACHS, and 9 mine ploughs.

In addition, the package includes 10 reconnaissance drones VECTOR with spare parts, 30 reconnaissance drones RQ-35 HEIDRUN, 11 reconnaissance drones Primoco ONE, 7 reconnaissance drones SONGBIRD.

In addition, Ukraine received almost 4,000 rounds 155mm ammunition, 4 border protection vehicles, 500 LED lamps, and IT equipment.

The list has not been updated since January 30.

As reported, during a recent visit to Kyiv, Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer pledged over 100 million euros in short-term aid, and on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the preparation of a package worth more than 1 billion euros.