Brazil, Egypt Ink Deals During Lula’S Official Visit

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced on Thursday (15) in Cairo agreements in agriculture and technical cooperation. During an official visit to the Arab country, Lula also discussed with al-Sisi the current configuration of the U.N. Security Council and criticized the Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip. (Pictured above, the two presidents shaking hands.)

Lula and Aboul Gheit: Speech and announcement of new contributions to the UNRWA

One of the agreements announced by Lula and el-Sisi is a sanitary protocol that is expected to facilitate beef, pork and poultry exports, creating an equivalence of meat inspection systems, also known as pre-listing.

According to information from the Brazilian President's Office, this protocol speeds up the obtainment of a clearance for a production plant to export. Prior to this accord, the renewal of Brazilian establishments' export licenses required face-to-face audits by the Egyptian authorities. Now, plants certified by Brazil will be automatically recognized by Egypt, which has the right to visit establishments whenever it deems appropriate to verify compliance.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between Egypt's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Brazil's Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation. The document“reinforces bilateral cooperation” in science and technology and aims to encourage collaboration between companies, universities, and research institutes, including joint research, development, and innovation projects, staff exchange, and seminars.

Brazil's president was welcomed at the Arab League

Speaking to the Arab League, Lula announced his government will make new contributions to the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA). He also called other countries to maintain and increase their contributions.“In this moment when the Palestinian people most needs supports, the rich countries decide to cut their humanitarian aid,” said Lula, referring to a cash crunch the UNRWA is facing after allegations against a few members of its staff.

Earlier, Lula criticized the format of the U.N. Security Council, which consists of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which all have veto powers, and said the organism needs more nations, as well as new geopolitics in the U.N. He went on to criticize Israeli actions in Palestine.

Lula and Janja: Visit to the Giza pyramid complex

In his stint to the Arab League, Lula met with its secretary-general Ahmed Aboul Gheit. The trip to Egypt also celebrated 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In addition to the appointments in the Arab League and with president el-Sisi, Lula and first lady Janja da silva visited the Giza pyramid complex, the Sphinx, and the Grand Egyptian Museum. Lula will now travel to Ethiopia to participate as a guest of the Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

