Morocco: His Majesty (HM) The King Congratulates President Of Lithuania On National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to president of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations and sincere wishes of good health and happiness to Nausėda, and of continued progress and prosperity to the friendly Lithuanian people.
On this occasion, HM the King voices His satisfaction with the relations of friendship and mutual esteem uniting the two countries, reaffirming His determination to continue working together with the Lithuanian president to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.
