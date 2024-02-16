Ericsson Mobility Report Business Review 2024: 5G Business Opportunities For Csps

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Four main business opportunity areas for communications service providers

 Service aggregation and experience-based connectivity are the next steps to

enabling effective differentiation and monetization of 5G

 Case study highlights how 5G private networks enhance industry productivity

A new 5G-monetization-focused Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Mobility Report publication

outlines four opportunity areas that communications service providers worldwide are

addressing to drive business growth.

Called Business Review 2024, the report is the second special business edition of the

established Ericsson Mobility Report. It addresses how communication service providers

(CSPs) are evolving, or aim to evolve, service offerings, address new revenue opportunities

and transform their businesses.

Ericsson Mobility Report Business Review 2024 shows that CSPs worldwide are currently

offering or exploring services and go-to-market models to different levels of engagement and maturity across the four areas.

The four areas are:

1. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB): a superior and more efficient version of 4G

mobile broadband,

2. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and Wireless WAN opportunities: these target the

residential broadband and enterprise segments offering value pools for service

providers with higher average revenue per user (ARPU) compared to traditional

mobile broadband services.

3. Differentiated connectivity solution opportunities: such as private network for

enterprises or utilizing network slicing capabilities of public 5G standalone (SA)

networks to offer a differentiated service to consumers or enterprises.

4. Driving innovation and ecosystem growth: programmable networks (network APIs)

offer the potential to access new value opportunities, allowing application developers

to innovate on a large scale.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson, says:“The first

step of the 5G value journey has been taken, but it is still in the early stages. Looking back,

we can see how the deployment of 4G, together with a global device ecosystem, laid the

foundation for the app economy, enabling today's mobile broadband business. Leveraging

the evolving capabilities of 5G networks to create new value pools will be essential for

service providers to reach profitable growth.”

To date about 290 5G networks have been launched commercially, of which more than 40

are offering services based on more advanced 5G standalone technology. As communicated

in the November 2023 Ericsson Mobility Report, global 5G subscriptions have topped 1.6

billion, comprising 18 percent of all mobile subscriptions.

In addition to the business potential of enhanced mobile broadband for CSPs already offering

the service, the report documents the growing success of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) as a

means of facilitating broadband to the home in markets such as the US.

The report also addresses the central role 5G can play in accelerating industry productivity. A

5G logistics case study reported 20 percent improvement in productivity and 15 percent

lower capex compared with Wi FI.

5G private networks are now being deployed at scale for digitalization programs pursued by

enterprises. An Ericsson survey of private networks across 15 countries and 10 industries

shows the main early use cases to be connected workers, autonomous equipment and

sensors.

The report also documents how CSPs are addressing the potential of Network APIs and

programmable networks in their business growth strategies.

The Ericsson Mobility Report Business Review 2024 includes seven articles covering key

insights into the different new 5G business opportunity areas.