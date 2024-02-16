Test Triangle Officially Announced As An Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Test Triangle becomes Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner
Test Triangle, the Dublin-based IT global specialist in DevOps, Agile and ITSM, has
been officially announced by Atlassian as their Platinum Solution Partner. We are excited to be announced as Atlassian's Platinum Solution Partner. We give customers the complete solution for their needs - from licensing to installation to hosting Atlassian products.”
- Praveen MadireDUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Test Triangle , the Dublin-based IT global specialist with proven expertise in DevOps, Agile and ITSM, has
been officially announced today by Atlassian as their Platinum Solution Partner. Test Triangle's highly skilled
team welcomes another successful milestone this year to add to their past successful alliances.
Test Triangle's partnership journey with Atlassian has been a very successful one, and this new status will bring
new opportunities to the business as well as allowing Test Triangle to showcase the full suite of Atlassian
Services on a global scale.
With over 15 years of successful engagements, Test Triangle's highly qualified and professional development
teams have addressed all development lifecycles and are well-positioned to establish working relationships
with new organisations. Overall, we look forward to opportunities with new companies to prove ourselves as a
dedicated and creative IT partner.
“We are excited by this new status for Test Triangle as an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner globally. We
give customers the complete solution for their needs - from licensing to installation to hosting Atlassian
products on the cloud or via data centres and provide expert consultancy and implementation services for Jira
software, Jira service management , Confluence and Bitbucket along with Marketplace plugins. Being
recognised as a Global Platinum Solution Partner with Atlassian has always been our ambition”.
Test Triangle's CEO, Praveen Madire.
About Test Triangle
Test Triangle is an IT service provider specialising in Atlassian Consulting, Services and Training. We are a
Global Platinum Partner with Atlassian with certified Atlassian consultants across India, Ireland, the UK, and
the U.S. providing 24×7 assistance for Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Crucible, and Jira Service Management. We
also provide several cloud and AWS-managed services, Software testing & QA services.
For more information, please visit
Locations: Ireland I India | UK | USA
Media Contact
Paul Guy, ...
Paul Guy
Test Triangle LTD
+353 87 913 2512
...
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN16022024003118003196ID1107861171
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.