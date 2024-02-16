Test Triangle Officially Announced As An Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Test Triangle becomes Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner

Test Triangle, the Dublin-based IT global specialist in DevOps, Agile and ITSM, has been officially announced by Atlassian as their Platinum Solution Partner.

- Praveen MadireDUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Test Triangle , the Dublin-based IT global specialist with proven expertise in DevOps, Agile and ITSM, hasbeen officially announced today by Atlassian as their Platinum Solution Partner. Test Triangle's highly skilledteam welcomes another successful milestone this year to add to their past successful alliances.Test Triangle's partnership journey with Atlassian has been a very successful one, and this new status will bringnew opportunities to the business as well as allowing Test Triangle to showcase the full suite of AtlassianServices on a global scale.With over 15 years of successful engagements, Test Triangle's highly qualified and professional developmentteams have addressed all development lifecycles and are well-positioned to establish working relationshipswith new organisations. Overall, we look forward to opportunities with new companies to prove ourselves as adedicated and creative IT partner.“We are excited by this new status for Test Triangle as an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner globally. Wegive customers the complete solution for their needs - from licensing to installation to hosting Atlassianproducts on the cloud or via data centres and provide expert consultancy and implementation services for Jirasoftware, Jira service management , Confluence and Bitbucket along with Marketplace plugins. Beingrecognised as a Global Platinum Solution Partner with Atlassian has always been our ambition”.Test Triangle's CEO, Praveen Madire.About Test TriangleTest Triangle is an IT service provider specialising in Atlassian Consulting, Services and Training. We are aGlobal Platinum Partner with Atlassian with certified Atlassian consultants across India, Ireland, the UK, andthe U.S. providing 24×7 assistance for Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Crucible, and Jira Service Management. Wealso provide several cloud and AWS-managed services, Software testing & QA services.For more information, please visitLocations: Ireland I India | UK | USAMedia ContactPaul Guy, ...

