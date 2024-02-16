(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iran intends to close its land borders with neighbouring
countries.
Azernews reports that this was stated by the
Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, Brigadier General
Kioumars Heydari.
Heydari emphasised that Iran's intention is not to threaten
neighbouring countries, violate their borders, or initiate
invasions.
"This is not injustice against neighbouring countries.
"All countries have the authority to close their borders."
