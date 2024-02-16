Azerbaijan's Military Attaché In Russia Participates In Moscow Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Representatives of the Military Attaché Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Russian Federation took part in the meeting of the heads of governing bodies of military education of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Council of CIS Defence Ministers, Major General Yuri Dashkin. It discussed the activities carried out in 2023 and the measures planned for 2024. Also, speeches of authorised persons were heard, and detailed views were exchanged on the opportunities for mutual integration of military education systems in the CIS within the context of modern challenges.

At the end, a protocol was signed on the progress of the meeting and discussions were held.