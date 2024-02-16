Accessbank Collaborates With Tegeta Motors Baku To Enhance The Growth Of Small And Medium-Sized Businesses In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AccessBank, a prominent financial institution dedicated to
fostering the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs)
in Azerbaijan, has entered into a partnership with Tegeta Motors
Baku, a renowned leader in sales, service, and provision of spare
parts for specialized equipment. This agreement encompasses
financial cooperation and the sale of special equipment, spanning a
duration of 12 months with the potential for extension.
“Supporting the development of entrepreneurial activity in
Azerbaijan is a priority focus for AccessBank, and we are pleased
to contribute further to facilitating accessible financing and the
procurement of specialized equipment for entrepreneurs on
advantageous terms. AccessBank has earned the trust of
entrepreneurs as a reliable partner, and we are committed to
upholding this principle, aiding entrepreneurship development
across various stages," remarked Renat Humbatov, a member of the
Management Board and Executive Director of Micro and Agro
businesses at AccessBank.
“We are delighted to collaborate with AccessBank in providing
our customers with the opportunity to acquire special equipment on
favorable terms. Tegeta serves as the exclusive representative of
the British brand, JCB, in Azerbaijan. Alongside offering top-tier
JCB construction and specialized equipment, we provide
comprehensive after-sales services. We engage in partnerships with
leading companies in the construction, logistics, and oil sectors.
We view the cooperation agreement with AccessBank as a significant
stride in fostering business development," expressed Alexander
Lapereshvili, Director of Tegeta Motors Baku.
For more information and installment purchase options for
equipment under special conditions, please contact the Contact
Center at 151 .
media pages (Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn ).
Tegeta Motors Baku, established in February 2017 by the
international company Tegeta Motors, holds a prominent position in
the sales, repair, maintenance, and provision of spare parts for
specialized equipment. Rising swiftly to become one of the foremost
companies in Azerbaijan, it has garnered favor among users in a
short span of time. Tegeta Motors Baku is involved not only in
retail but also in corporate sales of spare parts for specialized
equipment, collaborating with leading companies in the
construction, logistics, and oil sectors. Tegeta Motors offers
customers quality products sourced from Baku, China, Turkey, and
various European countries, ensuring a high level of service and
customer satisfaction.
AccessBank, a leading institution in Azerbaijan's
microfinance sector, has been catering to small and medium-sized
enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders comprise
international organizations and institutions such as the Asian
Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the
International Finance Corporation. With a network of 32 branches,
including 14 in Baku and 18 in regional areas, AccessBank continues
to provide accessible financing solutions for SMEs.
AccessBank CJSC operates under license number 245, issued by
the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 25, 2002.
The bank's headquarters is located at 3 Tbilisi Avenue, Yasamal
district, Baku city.
