Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Expected To Reach $571.5 Million By 2027, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Vehicle Type (On-Road Vehicle, Off-Road Vehicle, and Train, Metros, & Trams), Component (Variable Axial Piston Pump, Fixed Gear Motor, Engine Control Unit, Oil Cooler, Hydraulic Valves & Sensors), and Pump Type (Fixed Displacement Pump and Variable Displacement Pump): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

Automotive Hydrostatic Fan Drive System Market Statistics – 2027

The global automotive hydrostatic fan drive system market size was valued at $398 in 2019, and is projected to reach $571 by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Request Sample Pages :

Asia-Pacific dominated the market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA in 2019, with China leading the Asia-Pacific market and Africa projected to show significant growth.

In internal combustion engines, most energy is lost due to inefficiencies like heat, with only about 30% of input energy converted into mechanical power. Heavy vehicles require substantial horsepower for cooling, leading to increased noise levels. Tier 4 engines, requiring efficient cooling systems for greater efficiency and quieter operation, are driving demand for hydrostatic fan drive systems. These systems offer precise control, varying fan speed based on engine cooling demands, which results in less power consumption, increased fuel efficiency, and overall machine efficiency.

The use of vehicle electronic control systems in buses, facilitated by CAN-based control platforms, is driving market growth in the on-road vehicle segment. Companies like Parker Hannifin offer CAN bus-based platforms that integrate with fan drive hydraulics, reducing diagnostic time and costs while increasing efficiency by monitoring performance.

Vehicle functional requirements, emission regulations, and thermal limits for off-road vehicles are primary growth drivers. Recent innovations include variable-speed fan drives that match engine cooling demands more precisely, reducing fuel consumption, noise, and parasitic draw on the engine. Leading hydraulic manufacturers are investing in hydraulics companies to expand product offerings, while the construction industry's growth is increasing demand for heavy loader vehicles, further driving the market.

Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-options

Government regulations to reduce harmful gas emissions and the high need for hydrostatic fan drive systems are additional growth factors. However, high initial and maintenance costs, as well as the global adoption of electric vehicles, pose challenges. The LAMEA region's growing demand for low-emission off-highway vehicles presents significant growth opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain, affecting the market as manufacturers halted production due to lockdowns and the unavailability of skilled labor.

Leading Market Players :

Eaton Parker Hannifin ,

JTEKT HPI ,

Roxroth Bosch ,

Hydraforce Hydraulics ,

Danfoss ,

Bucher Hydraulics ,

Concentric AB ,

Quality Hydraulics & Pneumatics ,

Casappa S.p.A.

others.

Inquire Before Buying :

Key findings include the anticipated remarkable growth of the train metros and trams segment, the variable axial piston pump segment being the highest contributor to the global market in terms of revenue, and LAMEA being the fastest-growing region, followed by Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More Reports :

Automotive Blockchain Market :



Automotive Microcontroller Market :



Automotive Robotics Market :



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn