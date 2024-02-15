Zelensky Meets With Entrepreneurship Support Council Representatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with representatives of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support.

In a post on his Facebook page, Zelensky wrote : "We had a very informative and constructive meeting with representatives of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support. We continue to unite efforts between the state and business for Ukraine's economic growth. We have a clear list of the most pressing issues. We are working to find solutions for each of them”.

Zelensky thanked all those who work for Ukraine and its citizens.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Economy and the European Investment Bank are increasing access to financing for Ukrainian businesses.