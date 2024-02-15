Norway To Train Ukrainian Marines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the spring, the Norwegian military will begin training Ukrainian marines, in particular in small boat operations.

According to Ukrinform, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense has announced this.

“This spring, Norwegian soldiers start training Ukrainian Marines specialized in small boat operations. The training will go on for at least a year,” the report says.

In addition, Norway will donate rubber boats and equipment to a value of approximately NOK 60 million.

The training is a first step in the maritime coalition work that Norway is co-ordinating with Great Britain, the ministry said.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 11, 2023, the United Kingdom and Norway announced the launch of a new Maritime Capability Coalition to support Ukraine.